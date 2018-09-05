Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India back in early June this year. However, the company didn’t launch the Moto G6 Plus in the country at that time. But, in late July, Motorola said that the Moto G6 Plus will be “coming soon” to India. And, after more than a month from teasing the India launch of the Moto G6 Plus, Motorola has finally announced the launch date of the Moto G6 Plus in India.

Motorola has announced that the Moto G6 Plus will be launched in India next week on September 10. The Moto G6 Plus is the most powerful smartphone in the Moto G6 Series of smartphones which include the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and, the Moto G6 Plus itself. The Moto G6 Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. And, Motorola in a tweet has confirmed that the 6 GB RAM variant will be launched in India. It remains to be seen whether or not Motorola launches the 4 GB RAM variant in India.

The new #motog6plus is set to arrive on 10th September and is built to give you more with every feature!

Which one are you most excited about? Take a screenshot and share it with us! #BuiltForMore pic.twitter.com/HyoigsRBv3 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 4, 2018

The Moto G6 Plus sports a 5.9-inch Max Vision IPS display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also comes with dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with a single 8 MP camera on the front. You can check out full specs of the Moto G6 Plus down below.

Moto G6 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Portrait Mode, 4K Ultra HD video recording and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Portrait Mode, 4K Ultra HD video recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash

8 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on market)

Dual SIM (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Colors: Deep Indigo, Nimbus

Deep Indigo, Nimbus Battery: 3200 mAh with Turbo Charging

There’s no word on the pricing of Moto G6 Plus in India, but, we can expect it to be priced at around ₹20,000. In fact, we think that Motorola should price it no higher than ₹18,000, because if they go any higher, the Moto G6 Plus will face stiff competition from POCO F1 which comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC and starts at ₹20,999.

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Moto G6 Plus in India?