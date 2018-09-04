How to hide notch on POCO F1 [Guide]

It’s not just you, there are people who don’t like the notch. Androids have moved to the new notch trend which was initially started by Apple iPhone X. POCO F1 by Xiaomi is also among the notch-enabled phones. Luckily, there is a way to avoid the notch if you don’t want it.

How to hide notch on POCO F1

POCO F1 runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and with the MIUI, there are plenty of features on the phone, hiding the notch is one of them.

When you hide the notch, a black bar will fill the notch area which looks like there is no notch on the phone.

To hide the notch, all you need to do is head to the Settings and enter Full screen display.

Choose the Hide Screen notch slider which turns the screen notch area to Black color.

POCO F1 is one of the top performing phones when it comes to performance. The POCO F1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Check out our unboxing and hands-on video of POCO F1.