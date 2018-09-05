At an event in New Delhi, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in India – the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A. However, these aren’t the only smartphones Xiaomi launched today for the Indian market. Alongside, the Redmi 6 and 6A, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro in India.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was first launched in China back in late June this year, and, was later launched for global markets in July as the Mi A2 Lite. In terms of design, the Redmi 6 Pro looks like the iPhone X – thanks to the notch (which you can hide) on the front and the dual cameras at the back that are placed vertically in the top-left corner.

The Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone boasts uni-body aluminium construction, and, under the hood, it comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC running the show. The smartphone comes in two different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

We already told you that the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at the back. Well, this camera setup is a combination of one 12 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. And, on the front, you get a 5 MP camera for selfies and video calls. However, both the front and rear cameras support Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with blurred background.

The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, but, it also comes with Face Unlock which uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. The phone also supports dual VoLTE, and, comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card which means you don’t have to choose between inserting an extra SIM or having more storage.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes packed with a large 4000 mAh battery which the company claims can offer two-day battery life.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10)

MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10) Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm pixel size) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash

12 MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm pixel size) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Red, Gold, Black, Blue

Red, Gold, Black, Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹10,999

₹10,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Availability: First flash sale on September 11 on Mi.com and Amazon India. Will also be available through Mi Homes and offline retail stores later on.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Sale Offer