If you own a Xiaomi smartphone, you may be aware that this Chinese manufacturer not only sells smartphones, power banks and earphones, but, it also sells fitness trackers. The company launched its first fitness tracker called Mi Band in India back in April for ₹999 and then later launched the Mi Band 2 for ₹1999 last September. Now today, the company has launched yet another fitness tracker in India called Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition.

Xiaomi teamed up with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan to launch the HRX Edition in India. It is named after the clothing and accessories brand HRX which itself is named after Hrithik Roshan. The Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition looks similar to the Mi Band 2 while also boasting identical specs.

The Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition sports an OLED display which not only shows time and gives message, call and notification alerts, but, it also shows you information like the number of steps you have walked, the distance you have covered and the calories you have burnt. This information can be accessed easily by tapping the button given below the display.

Moreover, it also comes with sleep tracking to which monitors how long and how well did you sleep. The sleep data can be accessed by installing the Mi Fit app on your smartphone and connecting the band to it via Bluetooth. Furthermore, the Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition is IP67 certified which means it is dust and water resistant, making it ideal as a fitness tracker.

Apart from that, Xiaomi says that the tracking algorithm has also now been improved, and, you should be expect a battery life of 23 days. However, the one thing missing from the Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition that was found on the Mi Band 2 is the Heart Rate Monitor, but again, it’s priced ₹700 cheaper than the Mi Band 2, so you shouldn’t be surprised with its omission.

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition Key Features

0.42-inch UV coated, scratch and fingerprint resistant OLED display

Improved tracking algorithm

Sleep Tracking

Step Counter with improved pedometer algorithm

Bluetooth 4.0

IP67 dust and water resistant

Bands available in Blue and Black color

23-day battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition Price in India and Availability