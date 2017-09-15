OnePlus 5 to be available through Croma Retail Stores across India from next week

The OnePlus 5, which was unveiled on June 20, was launched in India two days later on June 22. It comes in two memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Until now, the OnePlus 5 was available for purchase exclusively through Amazon India, OnePlusStore.in as well as OnePlus Experience Stores in Delhi and Bengaluru. However, in a bid to expand its offline presence in the country, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 5 will now be available through Croma Retail Stores as well.

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 5 will be available for purchase at select Croma Retail Stores across India from September 19. All the three colored variants, i.e., Midnight Black, Slate Gray and Soft Gold will be available for purchase.

While the Soft Gold color variant only comes with 6 GB RAM, the Slate Gray variant now comes with 6 GB as well as 8 GB RAM with the Midnight Black variant only offered with 8 GB RAM. Irrespective of which color you choose, the 6 GB RAM variant would cost you ₹32,999 whereas the 8 GB RAM variant will come with a price tag of ₹37,999.

With the availability of OnePlus 5 through Croma Retail Stores, more and more people will be able to check it out before buying it which should help boost the smartphone’s sales in India.

The OnePlus 5 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC and sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD Optic AMOLED display. It has a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a combination of 16 MP and 20 MP camera, and, a single 16 MP secondary camera on the front. You can check out the full specifications below.

OnePlus 5 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor based on 10 nm process

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS 4.5.8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Be sure to check out our OnePlus 5 review if you are planning to buy one. And, if you already have it, then do take a look at these OnePlus 5 tips and tricks to make the most out of it.