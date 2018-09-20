HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus back in late July this year. And then last month, the company launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is actually a re-branded Nokia X6, whereas the Nokia 5.1 Plus is a re-branded Nokia X5. Well now, it looks like HMD Global will soon launch Nokia 7.1 Plus, press render of which has surfaced online.

This render of Nokia 7.1 Plus (attached above) has been leaked by MySmartPrice. The render shows that the smartphone has tiny bezels at the left, right and top, with the bottom bezel being comparatively larger as it’s home to the Nokia moniker.

The render also reveals that Nokia 7.1 Plus has a notched display which houses the earpiece and front camera. The notch isn’t as wide as the one we have seen on Nokia 5.1 Plus though. Its width is actually similar to the width of the notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Moving on to the back, you can see that the smartphone is covered with glass and sports dual cameras that are placed in the center in vertical orientation. The cameras are accompanied by Zeiss optics and have LED flash below them. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Nokia 7.1 Plus, with the Android One moniker located further down below.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus also seems to have metal frame, with the power button and volume rocker located on the right side of the phone. In short, the Nokia 7.1 Plus looks very much similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus. That said, there are no details about the innards of the Nokia 7.1 Plus, but we will hopefully hear more about that in the coming weeks, if not days.

What are your thoughts about the Nokia 7.1 Plus? Do you like its design? Sound-off in the comments down below.

Source