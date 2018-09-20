Intex launches STAARi 11 in India with Dual Selfie Cameras and 4G VoLTE support

Back in May this year, Indian handset maker Intex launched the Intex STAARi 10 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹5999. And now, further expanding its portfolio of STAARi Series smartphones in India, Intex has today launched the Intex STAARi 11 in the country.

The Intex STAARi 11 is a budget smartphone. It is powered by an unknown MediaTek quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD display that’s covered with 2.5D curved glass atop.

The Intex STAARi 11 runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box (what year is it Intex?) and is very unlikely to receive Android Oreo update, let alone Pie. But then again, it’s priced below ₹5000, so we shouldn’t have high expectations.

That being said, the Intex STAARi 11 comes with dual cameras on the front which is its biggest highlight. The dual camera setup on the front consists of one 8 MP snapper and one 2 MP snapper. And, for regular photos, you get an 8 MP single snapper at the back. Both the front and rear cameras are accompanied by LED flash, and come with features like Bokeh Effect and Background Change Effect.

The STAARi 11 comes with 16 GB of internal storage, but you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The smartphone is sold in two colors – Black and Champagne – and it comes packed with a 2400 mAh battery that keeps things up and running.

Intex STAARi 11 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

8 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Micro

Dual Micro Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Real-time Bokeh, Background Change, Face Beauty

Real-time Bokeh, Background Change, Face Beauty Colors: Black, Champagne

Black, Champagne Battery: 2400 mAh

Intex STAARi 11 Price in India and Availability