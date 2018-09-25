Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India back in early June this year. And, in the past two weeks, the company has rolled out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 5, and Mi MIX 2 in India. Well now, the company is rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for one more smartphone – the Redmi Note 5.

The Redmi Note 5 was launched in India back in February this year with MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. And then in late March, the smartphone got the MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM update. And now, Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 5 in India. The update weighs 455 MB in size and carries version number 10.0.2.0OEGMIFH. The update is still based on Android Oreo though and doesn’t upgrade the Redmi Note 5 to Android Pie.

Here’s the entire changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 5:

Designed for full screen experience

All-new full screen gestures will change the way you interact with your device. They can do everything you used buttons for, except they’re faster, smarter, and more convenient.

All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

Natural sound system

You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of MIUI 10

We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to

Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important

Other improvements and optimizations

AI brings Portrait mode to single camera devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots and look as gorgeous as you feel

Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM is rolling out over-the-air and should take at least a week or two to reach all the units.

Have you received the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM on your Redmi Note 5?

