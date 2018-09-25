Samsung launches Galaxy A7 (2018) in India, its first smartphone with triple rear cameras

Last weekend, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ smartphones in India with a price tag of ₹10,990 and ₹15,990 respectively. And now today, Samsung has launched yet another smartphone in India – the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).

The Galaxy A7 (2018) is the first smartphone from Samsung that comes with triple rear cameras. Yes, that’s right, it rocks a triple camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 5 MP camera (top), one 24 MP camera (center), and one 8 MP camera (bottom).

The 24 MP camera is the primary camera that has f/1.7 aperture. The 8 MP camera has f/2.4 aperture and it comes with a 120-degree Ultra-Wide angle lens that Samsung says offers the “same viewing angle as the human eye”, allowing users to capture more in a single frame. That said, the 5 MP camera has f/2.2 aperture and it comes with a depth sensor that lets you take photos with bokeh effects when used with the 24 MP primary camera. Samsung also says that the 24 MP primary camera offers better results in low-light conditions as it “automatically lets more light in by combining four pixels into one pixel in low light conditions”.

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) also comes with a 24 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It has f/2.0 aperture and comes with “adjustable LED flash” so that you can take relatively brighter selfies in low-light conditions.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with Exynos 7885 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.2 GHz. The smartphone is also offered in three different memory configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. But, in India, Samsung has only launched the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) flaunts a glass back and boasts a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Because of small bezels, the smartphone doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner on the front. But, neither is there one on the back. Well, that’s because the Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that’s located on the right side of the phone below the volume rockers.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo, and, it ships with a 3300 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy A7 (2018) in India, Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “There is innovation and something new in every facet of the Galaxy A7 starting with the triple camera lens to power ultra-wide shots and intelligent features that ensure the best picture composition. The True FHD+ display with Super AMOLED Infinity Display and Widevine L1 certification delivers a superlative viewing experience. The bold new colours and a side fingerprint sensor deliver a refreshed design. We are confident that with this device, we will capture the imagination of the Indian millennial and be able to add to the celebrations during the festive season”.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Exynos 7885 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Exynos 7885 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display

6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Mini, Install Apps to Memory Card

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Mini, Install Apps to Memory Card Colors: Blue, Black, Gold

Blue, Black, Gold Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹23,990 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹28,990 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹23,990 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹28,990 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: Available for purchase through Flipkart, Samsung E-Shop and Samsung Opera House on September 27 and 28. To be available through offline stores across the country from September 29.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Offers