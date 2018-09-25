Vivo launches V11 in India with Helio P60 SoC, 6.3-inch Halo FullView Display and Dual Rear Cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V11 Pro in India earlier this month with a price tag of ₹25,990. And now today, the company has launched the Vivo V11 in India which is actually a toned-down version of the V11 Pro.

The Vivo V11 looks almost the same as the V11 Pro. But, both the smartphones do differ in terms of hardware specifications. While the V11 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC, the V11 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC. However, just like the V11 Pro, the V11 also comes with 6 GB RAM.

Another difference between the V11 Pro and the V11 is that former comes boasts a 6.41-inch display, whereas the latter boasts a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display. But, just like the V11 Pro, the display on the V11 is also a Halo FullView display, meaning you get a display with a waterdrop-shaped notch.

The Vivo V11, like the V11 Pro, comes with a dual camera setup at the back, but, the dual camera setup on the V11 Pro consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the V11 consists of one 16 MP and one 5 MP camera. The 25 MP front camera on the V11 Pro is retained on the V11 though. And yes, like the V11 Pro, the V11 also comes with AI-based camera features like AI Selfie Lighting, AI Face Shaping, and more.

The V11 Pro launched by Vivo earlier this month comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by simply placing your finger on a designated area, but, this in-display fingerprint scanner is absent from the V11. The smartphone instead comes with a conventional fingerprint scanner that’s located on the back.

Last but not the least is the battery. The V11 Pro ships with a 3400 mAh battery, but, the V11 ships with a slightly smaller 3315 mAh battery.

Commenting on the launch of V11 in India, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said, “At Vivo, it has always been our priority to bring constant innovation in technology and phone design. With the launch of the V11, we are adding to the plethora of options our consumers have to choose an innovative smartphone that meets their day-to-day needs. We are optimistic that this smartphone will be well received by the audience.”

Vivo V11 Specifications

CPU: Helio P60 octa-core processor

Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView LCD Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView LCD Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Face Shaping, AI Selfie Lighting, Portrait Mode and Screen Flash

25 MP with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Face Shaping, AI Selfie Lighting, Portrait Mode and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant Colors: Starry Night Black, Nebula Purple

Starry Night Black, Nebula Purple Battery: 3315 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

Vivo V11 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹22,990

₹22,990 Availability: Goes on sale from September 27 through Flipkart, Vivo E-Store as well as offline stores across the country

