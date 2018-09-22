Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ launched in India with 6-inch display and 3300 mAh battery

A couple of days ago, Samsung announced two new smartphones under its Galaxy J Series – the Galaxy J4+ and the Galaxy J6+. Samsung didn’t share any details regarding the availability of these smartphones at the time of announcement, however, both these smartphones were expected to launch soon in India. And, well, here we are, Samsung has today launched both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ in India.

Both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ look similar to each other and are actually the same smartphones with some differences. Both these smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. But, the Galaxy J4+ comes with 2 GB RAM whereas the Galaxy J6+ comes with 4 GB RAM.

Another difference between the Galaxy J4+ and the Galaxy J6+ is in the camera department. The Galaxy J4+ comes with 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera, whereas, the Galaxy J6+ comes with 13 MP and 5 MP rear cameras, and an 8 MP front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy J6+ comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is located on its right side, but, the Galaxy J4+ doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner – either on the right side, or at the back.

Apart from these differences, everything else on both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ remains the same.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+, Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “Galaxy J series is India’s most popular smartphone series, making up almost a third of all smartphones sold in India. We are making the J series even more exciting by introducing many features such as Side fingerprint, Emotify, Install Apps on SD Card, Glass finish and striking new reflective colours. Galaxy J6+ and J4+ are just what today’s millennials are looking for in their smartphone – supreme style and unmatched performance“.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch True HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

6-inch True HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, App to SD (install apps on memory card), Emotify

Face Unlock, App to SD (install apps on memory card), Emotify Colors: Gold, Blue, Black

Gold, Blue, Black Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J4+ Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹10,990

₹10,990 Availability: Goes on sale from September 25 through Flipkart, Amazon India, Samsung Online Shop as well as offline retail stores across the country

Samsung Galaxy J6+ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch True HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

6-inch True HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.9 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), App to SD (install apps on memory card), Emotify

Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), App to SD (install apps on memory card), Emotify Colors: Red, Blue, Black

Red, Blue, Black Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J6+ Price in India and Availability