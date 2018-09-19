Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ go official with 6-inch display and 3300 mAh battery
South Korean tech giant Samsung has scheduled an event next month on October 11 where it is expected to announce a smartphone with four rear cameras. But, before doing that, Samsung has announced two new smartphones under its Galaxy J Series – the Samsung Galaxy J4+ and the Samsung Galaxy J6+.
The Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ are actually same smartphones with some minor differences. Both the smartphones are powered by an unknown quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.4 GHz. However, the Galaxy J4+ comes with 2 and 3 GB RAM options whereas the Galaxy J6+ comes with 3 and 4 GB RAM options. The 2 GB RAM variant of the J4+ comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 3 GB RAM variant of J6+ comes with 32 GB of internal storage and the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.
Both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ have a similar design, and both of them boast a 6-inch display that has a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. For photography, the Galaxy J4+ sports a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. However, the Galaxy J6+ rocks a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 5 MP camera. On the front, the J6+ has an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.
There’s no fingerprint scanner on the front or back of either of these smartphones, that’s because these smartphones come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner on both the phones is located on the right side, however, in case of J4+, its availability is region dependent.
Lastly, both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ ship with a 3300 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.
Samsung Galaxy J4+ Specifications
- CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core processor
- RAM: 2/3 GB
- Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC (region dependent), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner (region dependent)
- Battery: 3300 mAh
Samsung Galaxy J4+ Price and Availability
- Price: To be announced
- Availability: Expected to launch soon in India
Samsung Galaxy J6+ Specifications
- CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture) and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC (region dependent), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3300 mAh
Samsung Galaxy J6+ Price and Availability
- Price: To be announced
- Availability: Expected to launch soon in India
