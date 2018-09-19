Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ go official with 6-inch display and 3300 mAh battery

By Sagar Bakre
South Korean tech giant Samsung has scheduled an event next month on October 11 where it is expected to announce a smartphone with four rear cameras. But, before doing that, Samsung has announced two new smartphones under its Galaxy J Series – the Samsung Galaxy J4+ and the Samsung Galaxy J6+.

Samsung Galaxy J4+

The Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ are actually same smartphones with some minor differences. Both the smartphones are powered by an unknown quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.4 GHz. However, the Galaxy J4+ comes with 2 and 3 GB RAM options whereas the Galaxy J6+ comes with 3 and 4 GB RAM options. The 2 GB RAM variant of the J4+ comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 3 GB RAM variant of J6+ comes with 32 GB of internal storage and the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy J6+

Both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ have a similar design, and both of them boast a 6-inch display that has a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. For photography, the Galaxy J4+ sports a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. However, the Galaxy J6+ rocks a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 5 MP camera. On the front, the J6+ has an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

There’s no fingerprint scanner on the front or back of either of these smartphones, that’s because these smartphones come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner on both the phones is located on the right side, however, in case of J4+, its availability is region dependent.

Lastly, both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ ship with a 3300 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ Specifications

  • CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core processor
  • RAM: 2/3 GB
  • Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC (region dependent), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner (region dependent)
  • Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J4+ Price and Availability

  • Price: To be announced
  • Availability: Expected to launch soon in India

Samsung Galaxy J6+ Specifications

  • CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3/4 GB
  • Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture) and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC (region dependent), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J6+ Price and Availability

  • Price: To be announced
  • Availability: Expected to launch soon in India

