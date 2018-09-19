Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ go official with 6-inch display and 3300 mAh battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung has scheduled an event next month on October 11 where it is expected to announce a smartphone with four rear cameras. But, before doing that, Samsung has announced two new smartphones under its Galaxy J Series – the Samsung Galaxy J4+ and the Samsung Galaxy J6+.

The Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ are actually same smartphones with some minor differences. Both the smartphones are powered by an unknown quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.4 GHz. However, the Galaxy J4+ comes with 2 and 3 GB RAM options whereas the Galaxy J6+ comes with 3 and 4 GB RAM options. The 2 GB RAM variant of the J4+ comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 3 GB RAM variant of J6+ comes with 32 GB of internal storage and the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

Both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ have a similar design, and both of them boast a 6-inch display that has a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. For photography, the Galaxy J4+ sports a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. However, the Galaxy J6+ rocks a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 5 MP camera. On the front, the J6+ has an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

There’s no fingerprint scanner on the front or back of either of these smartphones, that’s because these smartphones come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner on both the phones is located on the right side, however, in case of J4+, its availability is region dependent.

Lastly, both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ ship with a 3300 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core processor

1.4 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display

6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC (region dependent), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC (region dependent), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner (region dependent)

Fingerprint Scanner (region dependent) Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J4+ Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: Expected to launch soon in India

Samsung Galaxy J6+ Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core processor

1.4 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display

6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture) and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.9 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture) and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC (region dependent), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC (region dependent), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J6+ Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: Expected to launch soon in India

Source 1, 2