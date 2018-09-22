Samsung reveals India launch date of Galaxy A7 (2018), its first smartphone with triple rear cameras

South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Galaxy A7 (2018) two days ago. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is the first Samsung smartphone that comes with triple rear cameras. At the time of announcement, Samsung didn’t reveal when exactly would it bring this smartphone to India, but now, the company has finally announced that it will launch this smartphone in India next week.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A7 (2018) will be launched in India next week on September 25. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be sold through Flipkart, however, we don’t see the #OnlyOnFlipkart hashtag on the phone’s Flipkart listing, which means it won’t be Flipkart-exclusive.

Turn pictures into stories that WOW! Watch out for the new #GalaxyA7 with the revolutionary #TripleCamera, coming to India on 25th September. #ThreesAStory https://t.co/FRTmAmeSCi pic.twitter.com/LmO76qbRs8 — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) September 22, 2018

Like we already said, the Galaxy A7 (2018) is the first Samsung smartphone that comes with triple rear cameras, and that is its biggest highlight. The triple camera setup at the back consists of one 5 MP camera (top), one 24 MP camera (center), and one 8 MP camera (bottom). The 8 MP camera comes with 120-degree Ultra-Wide angle lens, whereas, the 5 MP camera comes with depth sensor which is used with the 24 MP primary camera to capture photos with bokeh effects.

With that being said, the Galaxy A7 (2018) also comes with a 24 MP single camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The front camera is also accompanied by “adjustable LED flash”. You can check out rest of the specifications of Galaxy A7 (2018) down below.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor

2.2 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display

6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Colors: Blue, Black, Pink, Gold

Blue, Black, Pink, Gold Battery: 3300 mAh

What do you think would be an ideal price of Galaxy A7 (2018) in India?