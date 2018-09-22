OPPO A7 full specs leak online; Snapdragon 450, Dual Rear Cameras and 4230 mAh battery in tow

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO recently launched the OPPO A7X smartphone in China. And now, it looks like the company will soon launch the OPPO A7, specifications of which have leaked online.

Entire specs sheet of the OPPO A7 has leaked online which reveals what the smartphone would come with. According to the leaked specs sheet, the OPPO A7 is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC which is mated to 3 or 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The OPPO A7 has 32 GB of storage on-board, and, you can expand the storage further up to 256 GB via microSD card. In terms of optics, the OPPO A7 has dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, along with a 16 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch notched display having aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. However, it’s currently unclear whether the phone will come with iPhone X-like notch, or a waterdrop-shaped notch.

Lastly, the OPPO A7 will be offered in two colors – Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold – and will come packed with a 4230 mAh battery.

OPPO A7 Specifications [Expected]

To conclude, the OPPO A7 is actually a re-branded Realme 2 with some differences in the camera department (and probably design too). The Realme 2 was launched in India late last month with a base price of ₹8990. Let’s see if and when OPPO launches A7, and at what price.

