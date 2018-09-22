This is what the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro with four rear cameras might look like

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently announced the Galaxy A7 (2018) – its first smartphone with triple rear cameras. However, Samsung is expected to go one step ahead and launch a smartphone with four rear cameras next month on October 11. This Samsung smartphone with four rear cameras is reportedly called Galaxy A9 Star Pro, and, its alleged render has now surfaced online.

This render (attached above) of the Galaxy A9 Star Pro leaked online shows that the smartphone looks very much similar to the Galaxy A7 (2018). In fact, the wallpaper on the screen also looks similar to the one on the Galaxy A7 (2018).

As you can see from the render, the quad camera setup is placed in the top-left corner of the A9 Star Pro in vertical orientation. This quad camera setup is a combination of one 24 MP camera, one 8 MP camera, one 10 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera. The 24 MP camera is the primary camera and the 8 MP camera is an ultra-wide angle camera with a field-of-view of 120-degrees. That said, the 10 MP and 5 MP cameras are both used for taking photos of distant objects without any significant loss in detail. Well, needless to say, at least one of these zoom cameras might very well come with optical zoom.

Having said that, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 24 MP single camera on the front. Now the render does show a fingerprint scanner on the back of Galaxy A9 Star Pro, but, it is also rumored to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that would be located on the right side of the phone – just like the Galaxy A7 (2018).

Alongside the render, some specifications of the phone have also leaked, which include Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6.28-inch Super AMOLED Full-HD+ display, and a 3720 mAh battery. Having said that, take all this information with a pinch of salt, especially the render, as one can easily fake it.

We are more than two weeks away from the launch of Galaxy A9 Star Pro, hence, we might hear more about this smartphone in the coming days.

