Vivo V9 Pro launching in India on September 26 with Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6 GB RAM

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V11 Pro smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹25,990. And now, the company is all set to launch yet another smartphone under its V Series in India – the Vivo V9 Pro.

The Vivo V9 Pro will be launched in India two days later, on September 26. This news come from Amazon India as it has set up a page for the V9 Pro on its site. The V9 Pro will be sold exclusively through Amazon India.

As the name suggests, the V9 Pro is a higher-end variant of the V9 that was launched in India back in March with a price tag of ₹22,990. There are not a lot many differences between the V9 and V9 Pro though. Both these smartphones differ in terms of chipset, RAM count and cameras.

The Vivo V9 is powered by Snapdragon 626 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM, whereas, the V9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC that’s paired with 6 GB RAM. Both the smartphones come with dual camera setup at the back, but, the dual camera setup on the V9 consists of one 16 MP and one 5 MP camera, whereas, the V9 Pro 13 MP and 2 MP camera. The front camera on the V9 Pro also sees a downgrade to 12 MP from the 24 MP on V9.

The Vivo V9 Pro was first launched in late June in Indonesia as the V9 with upgraded processor and downgraded cameras, and Vivo is now bringing it to India as the V9 Pro on September 26.

The Vivo V9 was launched in India for ₹22,990, but, the V9 Pro is rumored to be priced below ₹20,000 in India.

Vivo V9 Pro Specifications