Earlier this month, Motorola announced Android Oreo update for the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. However, in India, only the Moto G5 Plus was receiving the Oreo update, with no word on when exactly the Moto G5 would get the update. Well, if you are a Moto G5 user living in India, and were waiting for the Oreo update, your wait is over.

The Moto G5 has started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in India. The update is rolled out over-the-air and should reach all the units in the country within a week or two. If you don’t get the update notification within that time period, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > About phone > System update menu.

Motorola decided to skip the Android 8.0 Oreo update, and instead rolled out the 8.1 Oreo update for the Moto G5. This update brings in features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Smart Text Selection, Autofill, and more to the Moto G5. In addition to that, the update also brings in August security patch to the phone.

Here’s the changelog of Android 8.1 Oreo update for Moto G5:

Android 8.1 Oreo: many enhancements including new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls, improved data saver, battery features, new power menu UI and Bluetooth improvements

Android security: includes the updates of Android security patches through August 1st of 2018

Stability improvements: includes changes that fix bugs and improve the stability of your phone

Have you received the Android 8.1 Oreo update on your Moto G5 in India?

