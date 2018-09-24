Motorola One Power launched in India with Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear cameras and 5000 mAh battery

Exactly two weeks ago, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G6 Plus in India with a price tag of ₹22,499. And now today, Motorola has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones in India with the launch of Motorola One Power.

The Motorola One Power was announced late last month. It is an Android One smartphone and runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo. And, as this is an Android One smartphone, it comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch Max Vision display having a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and a notch up top. And yes, that notch is pretty wide. In fact, the One Power does look very much like the iPhone X because of that wide notch and dual camera setup at the back that’s placed in top-left corner in vertical orientation.

This dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you get an 12 MP single camera on the front that sits inside the display notch. That said, the back of the One Power is also home to a fingerprint scanner which also has Motorola’s bat-wing logo atop. Besides, you can also see the Android One moniker sitting further down below on the back of the One Power.

Under the hood, the Motorola One Power comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which is mated to 4 GB RAM. And lastly, the One Power ships with a 5000 mAh battery which Motorola says can last for up to two days.

Motorola One Power Specifications

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Audio, Google Lens, Widevine L1 Certification, P2i Water-Repellent Coating Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W TurboPower Charging

Motorola One Power Price in India and Availability