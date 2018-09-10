Moto G6 Plus launched in India with 5.9-inch Max Vision Display, Snapdragon 630 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Back in April this year, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced its Moto G6 Series smartphones that include the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play, and, the Moto G6 Plus. The company launched the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in early June in India, with no one word on if and when it would bring the Moto G6 Plus to the country. However, after more than three months from launching the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India, Motorola has today launched the Moto G6 Plus in the country.

The Moto G6 Plus looks similar to the Moto G6 – thanks to the 3D glass body, dual rear cameras, and, a fingerprint scanner on the front below the display. That said, while the Moto G6 comes with Snapdragon 450 under the hood, the Moto G6 Plus comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 630 SoC running the show. Furthermore, the Moto G6 comes in 3 and 4 GB RAM variants, whereas, the Moto G6 Plus comes in 4 and 6 GB RAM variants. But, in India, Motorola has only launched the 6 GB RAM variant.

That said, the Moto G6 Plus is not only the most powerful smartphone in the Moto G6 Series, but is also the biggest in terms of display size. It boasts a 5.9-inch Max Vision display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display also comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3. And yes, there’s no notch.

For photography, the Moto G6 Plus comes with a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP single snapper on the front. And yes, the front camera is also accompanied by LED flash so that you can take brighter selfies in low-light conditions.

The Moto G6 Plus runs Android Oreo and comes with 64 GB of internal storage. But, you can further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner which is located on the front below the display. The fingerprint scanner is multi-functional though as it comes with One Button Navigation that allows users to navigate through the UI using different gestures. In addition to this, the fingerprint scanner also comes with Moto Key that lets users access their computer as well as favorite websites just by placing their finger on the scanner.

Lastly, the smartphone is offered in Deep Indigo color, and it comes packed with a 3200 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Moto G6 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Portrait Mode, 4K Ultra HD video recording and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Portrait Mode, 4K Ultra HD video recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash

8 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner Face Unlock, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner Face Unlock, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Colors: Deep Indigo

Deep Indigo Battery: 3200 mAh with Turbo Charging

Moto G6 Plus Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹22,499

₹22,499 Availability: Available online exclusively through Amazon India. Will also be available through Moto Hub stores across the country.

With that kind of price tag, we suggest you better buy the POCO F1 that comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC.