OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update released for OnePlus 6 with optimization to front camera and more

Last week, OnePlus released Android 9.0 Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 6 that not only brought Android Pie to the phone, but also brought along Android Pie navigation gestures, new Gaming Mode, and more. Well now, almost under a week, OnePlus has released the second Open Beta update for the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 6, and, it’s needless to say that just like the first Open Beta update, the second Open Beta update is also based on Android 9.0 Pie. The update doesn’t bring along any new major features to the phone, instead, it comes with some improvements and optimizations.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 6:

System – Improved stability for Wi-Fi connection

System – Optimized background power consumption control

System – Optimization for the pocket mode to reduce accidental touches

Launcher – Optimized multi-tasking UI

Camera – Optimized image quality for the front camera

Messages – Improved UI for Verification Codes (OTP) to make it easier to find what you are looking for

That said, the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update also comes with some known issues

These are the known issues with OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 6:

Some third-party applications may not function as expected when running on this beta version

Google Pay service is not working

Apart from all the aforementioned improvements and optimizations, OnePlus has also integrated the new Feedback tool into their Community app with this Open Beta 2 update. You can read more about the Feedback tool here.

With that being said, this OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update is rolling out over-the-air to those units that are currently running Open Beta 1 update. Those who are on the stable version will have to manually flash the update to their OnePlus 6 if they want a pie of Android Pie. You can head over to the Source link below for instructions on how to flash the Open Beta update to OnePlus 6.

Source