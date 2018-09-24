Nokia 5.1 Plus India price revealed, goes on sale from October 1

Last month, HMD Global launched two new Nokia smartphones in India – the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. HMD announced the pricing and availability details of Nokia 6.1 Plus during the launch event, but, the company didn’t divulge any information pertaining to the pricing and availability of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. Well, if you were waiting for that, your wait is over, as HMD has finally revealed the pricing and availability details of the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has been priced at ₹10,999 in India, and it will go on sale in the country from October 1. Customers will be able to purchase it from Nokia India’s official website as well as from Flipkart. That said, for those unaware, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is actually a re-branded Nokia X5 that was launched in China back in July, with the difference that it will be sold outside of China, and that it’s an Android One smartphone.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus looks similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus which is a re-branded Nokia X6, but, the 5.1 Plus comes with a notch that’s significantly wider than the notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.86-inch 19:9 display that has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is also covered with 2.5D curved glass both on the front and back.

Under the hood, the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, HMD has only launched the 3 GB RAM variant in India, and there’s no word on if and when the 4 GB RAM variant would come to the country.

Commenting on this announcement, Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global, said, “With Nokia 5.1 Plus we wanted to bring a phone that was high on performance, that could get exciting gaming and entertainment experiences closer to a wider group of fans. Our vision was to deliver performance, AI imaging and a contemporary design in an accessible device, so that more people can play mobile games, binge-watch their favourite series and capture great content. Nokia 5.1 Plus is for our tech-savvy fans who love finding the best price-performance combination.”

Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Display: 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

Front Camera: 8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode

External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Colors: Gloss Black, Gloss White, Gloss Midnight Blue

Battery: 3060 mAh with 10W Charging

Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹10,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage)

