Huawei Y9 (2019) specs and images surface online through TENAA

Back in March this year, Chinese tech giant Huawei launched the Huawei Y9 (2018) smartphone with Kirin 659 SoC, 4000 mAh battery, and quad cameras – two each on the front and back. Well, it now looks like the company is soon going to launch successor to the Y9 (2018) – dubbed Y9 (2019) – as it has received certification from China’s TENAA which is the equivalent of USA’s FCC.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) has received certification from TENAA which means it should launch soon in China. The Y9 (2019) has been listed with model number JKM-AL00 and JKM-AL00a on TENAA. The TENAA listing of Y9 (2019) also reveals its design as well as specifications.

The Y9 (2018) came with a metal body, but, it looks like the Y9 (2019) will come with a glass body. Or maybe it could just be a glass finish. It’s a bit difficult to ascertain that right now from the images shared on TENAA’s website.

Unlike the Y9 (2018), the Y9 (2019) will come with a notched display, and, the dual cameras at the back will be placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation instead of horizontal.

Under the hood, the Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with an octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.2 GHz. This could be the Kirin 710 SoC that succeeds the Kirin 659. The smartphone comes in two configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone also sports a 6.5-inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Like the Y9 (2018), the Y9 (2019) also comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back consists of one 20 MP and one 2 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front consists of one 16 MP camera and one 2 MP camera.

If the TENAA listing is to be believed, then the Y9 (2019) will be available in four colors – Black, Pink, Blue, Purple – and it will ship with a 3900 mAh battery which is 100 mAh smaller than the 4000 mAh battery on Y9 (2018).

Huawei Y9 (2019) Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

20 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP

16 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Pink, Blue, Purple

Black, Pink, Blue, Purple Battery: 3900 mAh

Now that the Huawei Y9 (2019) has received TENAA certification, we can expect it to launch in China soon, which will probably be followed by a global launch.

