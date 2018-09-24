Vivo V11 listed on official website with full specs and price, reportedly launching in India on September 26

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V11 Pro in India with 6.41-inch Halo FullView Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner. And now, the company is said to launch the V11 in India two days later, on September 26.

According to a latest report, the Vivo V11 will be launched in India on September 26. The report also states that the smartphone has been listed on Vivo India’s official website with full specs and price. However, we couldn’t find the listing of V11 on Vivo India’s official website.

According to this report, the Vivo V11 has been listed on official website with a price tag of ₹23,990, which is ₹2000 less than the price of V11 Pro. According to the listing, the V11 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC as opposed to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC on the V11 Pro.

Another difference between the V11 and V11 Pro is in the display department. The V11 Pro boasts a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. However, the V11 boasts a slightly smaller 6.3-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

The V11 Pro comes with 12 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back, and a 25 MP camera on the front, but, the V11 comes with a 16 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back while retaining the 25 MP front camera from the V11 Pro.

The V11 Pro is fueled by a 3400 mAh battery, but, the V11 comes with a slightly smaller 3315 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running. That said, the in-display fingerprint scanner that’s present on the V11 Pro is also present on the V11. However, a separate report states that V11 comes with a conventional fingerprint scanner on the back instead of an in-display scanner. Furthermore, this report also states that the V11 is priced at ₹22,990 in India, instead of ₹23,990.

With that being said, it’s worth noting that the V11 Pro launched by Vivo in India is actually called the V11 in Thailand, with the only difference between the both being the amount of internal storage.

Vivo V11 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Helio P60 octa-core processor

Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView LCD Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView LCD Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash

16 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting, Portrait Mode and Screen Flash

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting, Portrait Mode and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant Colors: Starry Night Black, Nebula Purple

Starry Night Black, Nebula Purple Battery: 3315 mAh

Vivo V11 Price in India and Availability [Expected]