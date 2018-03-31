Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 receiving MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM in India

It's still based on Nougat which means you will have to wait to get a taste of Oreo on the Redmi Note 5

By Sagar Bakre
1

Over two weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi said that the MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM was available for all compatible devices in India. Now, the company has announced that it is rolling out the MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM for the Redmi Note 5 in India.

The Redmi Note 5 was launched in India last month on Valentine’s Day. It runs MIUI 9 out of the box, but, it’s based on Android Nougat and not Oreo. Also, for those unaware, the Redmi Note 5 is actually a re-branded Redmi 5 Plus that was launched in China last December.

Anyways though, speaking about the update, Xiaomi is rolling out MIUI 9.5.3 Global Stable ROM for the Redmi Note 5 in India that carries build number 9.5.3.0.NEGMIFA. The update is rolling out over-the-air and should reach your unit in a week or two. However, you can also check for the update manually by heading over to the Updater app or to the Settings > About device > System update menu.

Besides, you can also download the Recovery ROM from here or Fastboot ROM from here to update your Redmi Note 5 with MIUI 9.5.3 Global Stable ROM.

As for what this update brings in, you can click on the images below for the entire changelog:

That said, do check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review if you are thinking of buying it.

Tej
Tej

when redmi note 5 pro will get this update?

2 days ago