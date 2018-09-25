Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone appears on TENAA showing off its design

Xiaomi sub-brand Black Shark launched its first gaming smartphone – called Black Shark – back in April this year. And now, it looks like the company is all set to launch its second gaming smartphone soon – dubbed Black Shark 2 – as it has made its appearance on Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website.

The Black Shark 2 (pictured above) has passed through TENAA which is China’s equivalent of USA’s FCC. It has been listed on TENAA’s website with model number AWM-A0. TENAA listings generally include the specifications of the devices, but that’s not the case with Black Shark 2. But, the listing does include its images which shows us what this smartphone looks like.

The Black Shark 2 looks similar to its predecessor, but, there are some noticeable differences between the both. The Black Shark (shown below) comes with a fingerprint scanner that’s located on the front below the display, but, the Black Shark 2 has it located on the back. Furthermore, the dual rear cameras on the Black Shark are placed in horizontal orientation, but, the dual rear cameras on the Black Shark 2 are stacked vertically.

The TENAA listing also reveals that Black Shark 2 has a 5.99-inch display along with a 4000 mAh battery underneath, which is the same as its predecessor. But, apart from this, the TENA listing doesn’t reveal any other details about the Black Shark 2, hence, we will have to wait for the listing to be filled with all the specs. Until then, you can check out the specifications of Black Shark that we are listing down below.

Xiaomi Black Shark Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Joy UI based on Android 8.0 Oreo

Joy UI based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut, 403 ppi pixel density, 550 nits brightness, and, support for MEMC Smart Motion Compensation Technology

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut, 403 ppi pixel density, 550 nits brightness, and, support for MEMC Smart Motion Compensation Technology Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.25 μm, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens) + 20 MP (1.0 μm, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens) with PDAF, HDR, Portrait Mode and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP (1.25 μm, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens) + 20 MP (1.0 μm, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens) with PDAF, HDR, Portrait Mode and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP 1.0 μm with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and Smart Beauty Mode

20 MP 1.0 μm with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

64 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi 2 x 2 MU MIMO, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi 2 x 2 MU MIMO, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Shark Key, Liquid Cooling, aptX, aptX HD, Dedicated Gaming Mic, Dual Smart PA/Hi-Fi Music

Fingerprint Scanner, Shark Key, Liquid Cooling, aptX, aptX HD, Dedicated Gaming Mic, Dual Smart PA/Hi-Fi Music Colors: Polar Night, Sky Gray

Polar Night, Sky Gray Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

With Black Shark 2 passing through TENAA, we can expect it to launch in China soon. But, we hope that it will be launched outside of China as well.

