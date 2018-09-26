Vivo V9 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6 GB RAM and Dual Rear Cameras

Back in March this year, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V9 in India with 6.3-inch FullView Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC and dual rear cameras. The V9 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹22,990. More recently, Vivo launched the V11 and V11 Pro in India. And now today, Vivo has further expanded its portfolio of V series smartphones in India with the launch of Vivo V9 Pro.

The Vivo V9 Pro looks the same as the V9 launched in India back in March, but, both the smartphones differ in terms of chipset, RAM count and cameras.

The Vivo V9 comes with Snapdragon 626 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM, whereas, the Vivo V9 Pro comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM. Both the V9 and V9 Pro come with dual camera setup at the back, but, the V9 has 16 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back, whereas the V9 Pro has 13 MP and 2 MP cameras at the back. The front camera also sees a downgrade from 24 MP on V9 to 16 MP on V9 Pro.

In short, the Vivo V9 Pro comes with upgraded processor and downgraded cameras (in terms of MP count at least) when compared to the V9.

That said, everything else remains the same across both the V9 and V9 Pro. Just like the V9, the V9 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch FullView Display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display also has a notch up top, and, the phone has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

The Vivo V9 Pro has 64 GB of storage on-board, and you can further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. Oh, and yes, the V9 Pro comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card, which means you can insert two SIMs and a microSD card inside the phone at the same time.

The V9 Pro boots up to Functouch OS 4.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner at the back, but it also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

Lastly, the smartphone ships with a 3260 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Vivo V9 Pro Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

6 GB

Adreno 512

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView 2.0 IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio

13 MP + 2 MP with AI Bokeh Mode, AI HDR and LED flash

16 MP with AI Selfie Lighting and AI Face Beauty

64 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

Dual Nano SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

AI Face Access (Face Unlock), Fingerprint Scanner

AI Face Access (Face Unlock), Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo V9 Pro Price in India and Availability