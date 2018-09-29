OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint scanner teased ahead of launch

The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch next month on October 17 in India, and, ahead of this expected launch, the company has shared the first teaser of OnePlus 6T on social media teasing in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus has shared a video on Twitter teasing the in-display fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T. The company shared this video by tweeting “OnePlus 6T. It’s coming.” The video shows the letter ‘T’ while also hinting at the in-display fingerprint scanner. But, it’s worth noting that the company has already confirmed in-display fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T, and has said that it will be called Screen Unlock.

While OnePlus has added in-display fingerprint scanner to the OnePlus 6T, the company has removed the 3.5 mm headphone jack from the phone in favor of “improved battery life”. A recent leak suggested that the 6T would come packed with a 3700 mAh battery, which is 400 mAh larger than the battery that ships with the OnePlus 6.

Renders of the OnePlus 6T recently leaked online showing off the phone’s design. Those renders reveal that the phone will come with a waterdrop-shaped notch instead of the iPhone X-like notch that was present on the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T, being a flagship, will very likely come with Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood which will be paired with up to 8 GB RAM and have up to 256 GB of internal storage. We might see some improvements in the camera department though.

You can expect OnePlus to share more images and videos on social media in the coming days to tease different features of the OnePlus 6T.