HMD Global rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus last week, making it the third non-Google smartphone to run stable version of Android Pie right now. And now, the company has revealed which Nokia smartphones will get the Android Pie update next.

HMD Global has said that the next Nokia smartphones in line to receive Android Pie update are Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8, and Nokia 8 Sirocco. The Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus will receive the Android Pie update this month, whereas Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will get the Android Pie update next month.

The Nokia 6.1 was announced back in early May this year with Android 8.1 Oreo. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was announced in July with Android 8.1 Oreo. The Nokia 8 was announced last year in August with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. And, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was announced back in late February this year with Android 8.0 Oreo.

While HMD has said that Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 8 and 8 Sirocco will get the Android Pie updates in October and November, the company didn’t reveal when exactly will these smartphones get the Pie update, which is very obvious.

HMD Global at an event in London yesterday announced the Nokia 7.1. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ PureDisplay screen and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It rocks dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP single camera on the front. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage and 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. And, the Nokia 7.1 ships with a 3060 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.