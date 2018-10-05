Moto G7 renders leak online with waterdrop-shaped notch and dual rear cameras

Back in April this year, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched its Moto G6 series that includes the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play. Motorola won’t be launching the Moto G7 series before 2019, but, its renders have leaked online that show us what the smartphone would look like.

The renders of Moto G7 have been leaked by reliable leakster OnLeaks. These renders show us that the Moto G7 will look different than the Moto G6. The Moto G6 came with an 18:9 notch-less display, but, if these renders are to be believed, then the Moto G7 will come with a notched display. However, the Moto G7 doesn’t come with an iPhone-X like notch, instead, it comes with a notch that’s in a shape of waterdrop – just like what we have seen on the recently launched Realme 2 Pro.

The Moto G6 also came with a fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, but, the Moto G7 has it on its back. The fingerprint scanner on the Moto G7 also has Motorola logo atop – similar to what we have seen on the Moto G6 Play.

That said, the Moto G7 also seems to have 3D curved glass back similar to what we saw on the Moto X4. The back of the Moto G7 is also home to dual cameras that are stacked horizontally in the center. Below the dual cameras is dual LED flash.

On the right side of the Moto G7 is the power button and volume rocker, however, the left side of the phone is devoid of any buttons. Up top, the Moto G7 has a SIM card slot along with secondary microphone, and, at the bottom is the USB Type-C port that’s flanked by a speaker grille and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The primary microphone on the Moto G7 can be seen on the chin just below the Motorola branding.

There aren’t much details available right now about the innards of the Moto G7, but we could hear about them in the coming months. Or maybe even weeks. You never know.

So, what are your thoughts about the design of the Moto G7? Did you like it? Sound-off in the comments down below.

Source