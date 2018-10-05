Motorola rumored to launch four models under the Moto G series next year

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G6 series smartphones back in April this year. The Moto G6 series includes three phones – the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play, and the Moto G6 Plus. However, Motorola is said to change things a bit next year, as it will launch four models under the Moto G series, instead of three.

According to popular leakster Evan Blass, Motorola will be launching four models under the Moto G series next year. These will very likely be called Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power. If Motorola indeed launches four models under the Moto G series, then it will be the first time that Motorola would have launched four models with the Moto G branding.

Lenovo may have cut the Moto C, M, & X lines this year, but next year is going to see a record number of Moto G models: Standard, Play, Plus, and Power. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 4, 2018

While we don’t have any hardware details about next year’s Moto G7 series smartphones from a reliable source yet, the renders of the Moto G7 that leaked online today do reveal what the smartphone would look like. The leaked renders show that the Moto G7 will come with a waterdrop-shaped notch and dual cameras at the back. The smartphone will also have a fingerprint scanner at the back with Motorola’s signature bat-wing logo atop. That said, the bezels on the Moto G7 do appear to be slightly thicker to our liking – especially the ones at the top and bottom. The other three smartphones in the Moto G7 series – the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power, may also flaunt design language similar to that of the standard Moto G7.

The Moto G7 series isn’t due until next year, but, you can expect to hear more about the Moto G7 series smartphones in the coming weeks.