Lenovo launching a new smartphone in India on October 16

It’s been over a year since Chinese tech giant Lenovo launched a smartphone in India. The last smartphones Lenovo launched in India were the K8 and K8 Plus back in September, and the K8 Note before them. Well now, after more than a year, Lenovo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India.

Lenovo has sent out press invites to the media for an event in India on October 16. The invite doesn’t explicitly mention what Lenovo is going to launch in India on October 16, but, it does have text that reads “The Killer Returns”. Furthermore, it also shows the sides of what appears to be a smartphone.

Well, last year’s K8 Note was advertised by Lenovo as the “killer note”, hence, we believe that Lenovo will launch successor to the K8 Note at the October 16 event in India.

For those unaware, the K8 Note that was launched last year in India came with MediaTek’s Helio X23 deca-core processor that was mated to 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant came with 32 GB of internal storage and the 4 GB RAM variant came with 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone sported a 5.5-inch Full-HD display and came with a huge 4000 mAh battery. For photography, the K8 Note came with dual cameras – 13 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with a 13 MP single snapper on the front.

Back in early June this year, Lenovo launched the Z5 in China that came with Snapdragon 636 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 6.2-inch 19:9 Full-HD+ notched display, 16 MP + 8 rear cameras, 8 MP front cameras, up to 128 GB internal storage, and, 3300 mAh battery. Lenovo might launch the Z5 in India on October 16, but this is just a speculation from our end. Let’s see what Lenovo brings to India on October 16.

