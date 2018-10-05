Nokia 7.1 goes official with 5.84-inch PureDisplay and Dual Rear Cameras with ZEISS Optics

HMD Global had scheduled an event in London yesterday where it was expected to announce the Nokia 7.1 Plus. But instead of announcing the Nokia 7.1 Plus, HMD Global announced the Nokia 7.1 – specifications and renders of which had leaked online just ahead of the launch.

The Nokia 7.1 is a mid-range smartphone and looks very much like the Nokia 6.1 Plus that was launched back in July this year. The Nokia 7.1 boasts a 5.84-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display comes with PureDisplay technology that brings in HDR support so that you can enjoy HDR content on different apps like YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. Besides, it also supports conversion of SDR content into HDR.

As far as the build is concerned, the Nokia 7.1 rocks glass-metal sandwich construction. What that means is that the smartphone is covered with glass both on the front and back, with the side frames made out of 6000 series aluminium.

Under the hood, the Nokia 7.1 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC running the show that’s coupled with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, those who want more storage do have the option to further expand the storage up to 400 GB via microSD card.

On the software front, the Nokia 7.1 runs Android Oreo, and as the 7.1 is a part of Android One program, it comes with the promise of three years of Android version updates and two years of Android security updates. It will also be upgraded to Android Pie which is the latest version of Android.

For photography, the Nokia 7.1 comes with a dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. This dual camera setup also comes with ZEISS optics, and lets users take photos with Bokeh Mode that blurs the background to help the subject stand out. Furthermore, these cameras also come with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) so that you can capture photos and record videos shake-free.

For selfies and video calls, the Nokia 7.1 comes with an 8 MP camera on the front with AI-based features in tow. That said, the Nokia 7.1 also comes with a feature called ‘Bothie’ that lets users stream videos using both the front and rear cameras at the same time.

The Nokia 7.1 is offered in two colors – Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel, and, it comes packed with a 3060 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

“Almost two thirds of videos around the world are viewed on mobile which is why we’ve introduced our PureDisplay screen technology, to give everyone a premium viewing experience on a smartphone. The Nokia 7.1 even offers real-time SDR to HDR conversion, meaning you can experience HDR quality entertainment, event when your content is not.” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

“We believe the best camera is the one you carry with you, so we’ve designed a new imaging experience powered by ZEISS Optics, featuring rapid auto focus thanks to the two-phase detection technology to capture your own incredible HDR photography. We are excited to deliver a unique, premium experience in collaboration with best in class partners to deliver a standout smartphone at great value.” Sarvikas further added.

Nokia 7.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4X

3/4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR and HDR10 support

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR and HDR10 support Rear Camera: 12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash

12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel

Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel Battery: 3060 mAh

Nokia 7.1 Price and Availability