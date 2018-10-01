HMD Global schedules an event in India on October 11, may launch Nokia 7.1 Plus

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – has scheduled an event on October 4 in London where it is expected to announce Nokia 7.1 Plus. However, after HMD is done with its October 4 event in London, it will be hosting an event in India on October 11.

HMD Global has sent out invites to the media for an event in India on October 11. The invite doesn’t reveal what exactly this event is about, and only has text that reads “HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering for an important announcement. Let the festive season begin!”.

Even though HMD Global hasn’t revealed what this October 11 event in India is all about, the company could very well launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus for the Indian market, which is expected to go official on October 4. This Nokia 7.1 Plus is also expected to be launched under the Nokia X7 moniker in China.

A Nokia smartphone said to be the Nokia 7.1 Plus recently made an appearance on TENAA revealing its design as well as specifications. You can check out those specifications down below.

Nokia 7.1 Plus Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor

2.2 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 13 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Red, Silver, Blue

Red, Silver, Blue Battery: 3400 mAh

We will know everything there is to know about the Nokia 7.1 Plus on October 4 if HMD Global indeed makes it official.