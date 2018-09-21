HMD Global to unveil a new Nokia smartphone on October 4, could be the Nokia 7.1 Plus

HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus exactly a month ago. And now, the company is all set to launch yet another smartphone next month on October 4.

HMD Global has sent out invites (attached above) to the media for an event on October 4. This event will be held in London and will start at 5 pm local time (9.30 pm Indian time). The invite says “HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering to welcome the latest addition to the Nokia smartphone family”, but, it doesn’t reveal the name of the smartphone HMD Global is going to launch on that day.

HMD Global is currently working on Nokia 9 that has five rear cameras, but this smartphone is very unlikely to be announced on October 4. Instead, HMD Global could very well announce the Nokia 7.1 Plus, press renders of which leaked online just yesterday.

The press render of Nokia 7.1 Plus that leaked yesterday shows us that this smartphone will look like the Nokia 6.1 Plus which was launched in July this year. As you can see from the render, the Nokia 7.1 Plus has a notched display, comes with dual rear cameras with Zeiss optics, and has a fingerprint scanner right below those dual cameras. Furthermore, the phone also has Android One moniker at the bottom which means it’s an Android One smartphone.

Hardware details about the Nokia 7.1 Plus are currently unavailable, but we should know those in the coming days if HMD Global is indeed going to launch it on October 4. Besides, we may also see HMD launching the Nokia 7.1 Plus as Nokia X7 for the Chinese market, with 7.1 Plus being a global variant.

