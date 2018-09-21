Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max pre-orders go live in India, here are the offer details

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple announced three new iPhones last week – the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. And, out of these three, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max can now be pre-ordered in India.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max can be pre-ordered through Airtel Online Store, Flipkart and Jio.com. At press time, Amazon India doesn’t have any listing for either of these new iPhones. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are actually the same phones that differ in terms of screen size, screen resolution and battery. Both these iPhones are available in three storage options – 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

If you pre-order the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max through Flipkart, you will get it delivered by September 29. If you pre-order through Airtel Online Store, you have the option to pick your phone from Airtel Store from September 28 at 6 pm onwards. And, those who want it delivered to their door step, the delivery will start from the same time. Speaking about Reliance Jio, the delivery can take about 3-5 days from September 28.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Pre-Order Offers on Flipkart:

No-cost EMI

Up to ₹13,500 off on exchange

5% off on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank and RBL Credit Cards

Extra 5% off on transactions with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Pre-Order Offers on Airtel Online Store:

Option to pick-up the phone from Airtel Store on day of launch i.e., September 28

5% cashback on EMI transactions or 5X Reward Points on Non-EMI transactions

#AirtelThanks members get an exclusive early access to pre-order

There are no pre-order offers available on Jio.com. You can check out the specifications and pricing of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max down below.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Specifications

CPU: 6-core A12 Bionic with Neural Engine

6-core A12 Bionic with Neural Engine GPU: 4-core GPU

4-core GPU Operating System: iOS 12

iOS 12 Display of iPhone XS: 5.8-inch Super Retina HD OLED display (2436 x 1125 pixels) with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, 3D Touch and 458 ppi pixel density

5.8-inch Super Retina HD OLED display (2436 x 1125 pixels) with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, 3D Touch and 458 ppi pixel density Display of iPhone XS Max: 6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display (2688 x 1242 pixels) with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, 3D Touch and 458 ppi pixel density

6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display (2688 x 1242 pixels) with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, 3D Touch and 458 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle camera, 6-element lens, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto camera, 6-elements lens, f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, 10x Digital Zoom, 4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080p Slow-Motion video recording at 120/240 FPS, Stereo Recording and Quad-LED True Tone Flash

12 MP (wide-angle camera, 6-element lens, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto camera, 6-elements lens, f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, 10x Digital Zoom, 4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080p Slow-Motion video recording at 120/240 FPS, Stereo Recording and Quad-LED True Tone Flash Front Camera: 7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji and Retina Flash

7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji and Retina Flash Internal Storage: 64/256/512 GB

64/256/512 GB SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + eSIM / Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM in China)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + eSIM / Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM in China) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac with 2×2 MIMO, NFC (with reader mode)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac with 2×2 MIMO, NFC (with reader mode) Other: Face ID, IP68 dust and water resistance, Stereo Sound

Face ID, IP68 dust and water resistance, Stereo Sound Colors: Silver, Space Gray, Gold

Silver, Space Gray, Gold Battery on iPhone XS: Li-Ion battery with Qi Wireless Charging, lasts up to 30 minutes longer than iPhone X (up to 20 hours of talk-time, up to 12 hours of Internet use, up to 14 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi, up to 60 hours of audio playback on Wi-Fi)

Li-Ion battery with Qi Wireless Charging, lasts up to 30 minutes longer than iPhone X (up to 20 hours of talk-time, up to 12 hours of Internet use, up to 14 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi, up to 60 hours of audio playback on Wi-Fi) Battery on iPhone XS Max: Li-Ion battery with Qi Wireless Charging, lasts up to 1.5 hours longer than iPhone X (up to 25 hours of talk-time, up to 13 hours of Internet use, up to 15 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi, up to 65 hours of audio playback on Wi-Fi)

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Price in India and Availability

Price of iPhone XS 64 GB variant: ₹99,900

₹99,900 Price of iPhone XS 256 GB variant: ₹1,14,900

₹1,14,900 Price of iPhone XS 512 GB variant: ₹1,34,900

₹1,34,900 Price of iPhone XS Max 64 GB variant: ₹1,09,900

₹1,09,900 Price of iPhone XS Max 256 GB variant: ₹1,24,900

₹1,24,900 Price of iPhone XS Max 512 GB variant: ₹1,44,900

₹1,44,900 Availability: Can be pre-ordered through Airtel Online Store, Flipkart and Jio.com. Goes on sale from September 28.

