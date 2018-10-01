Huawei Y9 (2019) goes official with 6.5-inch display, quad cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Back in March this year, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched Y9 (2018) smartphone with quad cameras and 4000 mAh battery. And now, the company has launched successor to the Y9 (2018) – dubbed Huawei Y9 (2019).

The Huawei Y9 (2019) had appeared on TENAA last week with its images and specifications. But things are now finally official. The Huawei Y9 (2019) is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 710 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

The Y9 (2019) flaunts a 3D Arc Design and sports a 6.5-inch FullView Display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. In terms of optics, the Y9 (2019) comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera. The cameras also come with AI-based features like AI 3D Lighting and AI Scene Recognition.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back along with Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology that lets users “unlock the device in a remarkable speed of 0.3 seconds”. The Y9 (2019) also comes with fingerprint navigation that lets “users manage all the notifications with one key”.

On the software front, the Huawei Y9 (2019) runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, it also comes with GPU Turbo which is a graphics acceleration technology that improves the graphics performance by 60% while reducing power consumption by 30%.

Lastly, the Y9 (2019) comes packed with a 4000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

“Huawei is destined to answer users’ demands and expectations on the latest technology with an attracting price, and is specifically made for the stylish young generation of today who favours gaming, photography and entertainment.” said Huawei in a press note.

Huawei Y9 (2019) Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

SIM: Dual SIM

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, AI Power 7.0, GPU Turbo

Huawei Y9 (2019) Price and Availability