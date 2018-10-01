Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM updates for its smartphones in India. Last month, the company rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 5 and Mi MIX 2. And now, the company has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for two more smartphones – the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A were both launched in India earlier last month with MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. And now, both these smartphones are receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM. However, the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM updates that are rolled out for both these smartphones doesn’t upgrade these phones to Android Pie, as they are still based on Oreo.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out for Redmi 6 carries version number V10.0.1.0.OCGMIFH, whereas the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out for Redmi 6A carries version number V10.0.2.0.OCBMIFH.

Here’s the entire changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A:

All new MIUI 10

Other improvements and optimizations

Fix – Fixed issues with Bulgarian (08-16)

Fix – Fixed issues with German (08-16)

AI brings Portrait mode to single front camera devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots and look as gorgeous as you feel.

Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too

Highlights

New – Added Face unlock (08-03)

New – Updated Android Security Patch to 2018-07-01 (08-22)

System

New – Added Face unlock (08-06)

New – Added Face unlock in Nepal (09-07)

New – Added Face unlock in Sri Lanka (09-07)

New – Added Face unlock in Bengal (09-07)

Fix – Updated Android Security Patch to 2018-08-01 (08-23)

Fix – Wi-Fi drained battery (08-23)

Fix – Virtual buttons were offset (08-23)

Apps

New – Added Face unlock (08-03)

New – Updated Android Security Patch to 2018-07-01 (08-22)

Optimization – Optimized image processing (08-22)

Camera

Optimization – Optimized image processing (08-16)

Optimization – Improved camera performance (09-07)

Mi Apps