BSNL offering one year Amazon Prime subscription for free to its customers, here’s how to get it

Incumbent telecom operators like Vodafone and Airtel offer Amazon Prime subscription for free to their customers to retain them while also alluring new ones. Well now, one more telecom operator – BSNL – is offering free Amazon Prime subscription to its customers.

State-run telecom operator BSNL has announced its partnership with Amazon India to offer Amazon Prime subscription for free to its customers. BSNL will be offering one year of Amazon Prime subscription for free. For those unaware, one year of Amazon Prime subscription costs ₹999. And, with Amazon Prime subscription, you get free access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and, free one-day and two-day delivery.

That said, this free Amazon Prime subscription isn’t offered to all the customers. BSNL is offering it only to its mobile postpaid and landline postpaid customers. This offer is available to those mobile postpaid customers who are subscribed to ₹399 or above plans, and to landline postpaid customers who are subscribed to ₹745 or above plans.

How to get one year Amazon Prime subscription for free?

If you are a mobile postpaid customer, make sure you are subscribed to a plan that’s priced at ₹399 or above. If you are a landline postpaid customer, make sure you are subscribed to a plan that’s priced at ₹745 or above.

If you are already subscribed to the aforementioned plans, go to portal.bsnl.in/myportal and click on the Amazon Prime offer banner that will be displayed at the top on the homepage.

Clicking on the banner will redirect you to an authentication page where you will have to enter your eligible BSNL number, email ID and circle. You will also have to generate the OTP and submit.

Once you are done authenticating, enter your Amazon account credentials to activate the offer. If you don’t have an Amazon account, you will have to create one. Once you perform all these steps, you will get a year’s Amazon Prime subscription worth ₹999 for free.

That said, do note that this offer is not available for existing Amazon Prime members. You can click here to know more.