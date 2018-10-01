Latest OxygenOS update brings in September security patch to OnePlus 3 and 3T

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 6T in the coming weeks, however, that’s not stopping the company from rolling out updates for its older smartphones. Case in point: the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T that were launched way back in 2016.

The OnePlus 3 and 3T that were both launched in 2016 are receiving the OxygenOS 5.0.6 update. This update is based on Android 8.0 Oreo though, as the company has decided to skip 8.1 Oreo and update both the phones directly to Android Pie.

That said, while this update doesn’t bump up the Android version on OnePlus 3 and 3T, it does bump up the Android security patch level on both the phones to September 1, 2018. In addition to that, the update also comes with “general bug fixes and improvements”. Although the company didn’t reveal exactly which bugs have been fixed with this update.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.0.6 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T:

Updated Android security patch to 2018.9

General bug fixes and improvements

Apart from September Android security patch and bugs and improvements, this update doesn’t bring anything new to the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

As always, the update for both these phones is rolling out incrementally over-the-air, which means only a small percentage of users will receive the update initially, with a broader roll-out commencing “in a few days”.

If you couldn’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your smartphone, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

