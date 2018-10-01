Nokia 5.1 Plus goes on sale in India, here are the pricing and offer details

HMD Global launched two new Nokia smartphones in India back in August this year – the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is already available for purchase in India. And now, the Nokia 5.1 Plus finally goes on sale in India starting today.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at ₹10,999 and will be available for purchase through Nokia.com and Flipkart starting today from 12 pm onwards. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, in India, HMD has only launched the 3 GB RAM variant.

The smartphone sports a 5.86-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone, which means it runs stock version of Android and comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of Android security updates. The smartphone currently runs Android 8.1 Oreo, but it will receive an upgrade to Android 9.0 Pie. You can check out rest of the specs of Nokia 5.1 Plus down below.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android Pie) Display: 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode

8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Gloss Black, Gloss White, Gloss Midnight Blue

Gloss Black, Gloss White, Gloss Midnight Blue Battery: 3060 mAh with 10W Charging

Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹10,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage)

₹10,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage) Availability: Available on Nokia.com and Flipkart from 12 pm onwards today

Nokia 5.1 Plus Offers