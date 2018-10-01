LG V40 ThinQ triple camera setup will consist of one telephoto and one super wide-angle lens

The LG V40 ThinQ is all set to be launched two days later on October 3. The V40 ThinQ will be coming with a total of five cameras – two on the front and three at the back. Thanks to the leaked specs, we already know the MP count of these cameras, but now, thanks to a reliable leakster, we now know a bit more about these cameras.

Reliable leakster Evan Blass has shared an image (attached below) on Twitter that reveals what kind of lens the five cameras on the V40 ThinQ will come with. According to the image shared by Blass, the triple camera setup at the back on the V40 ThinQ comes with one standard lens, one super wide-angle lens and one telephone lens.

The triple cameras at the back on the V40 ThinQ are placed horizontally in the center. The one on the left comes with telephoto lens. The one in the center comes with super wide-angle lens. And, the one on the right comes with regular lens.

In addition to triple cameras at the back, the V40 ThinQ comes with dual cameras on the front. These dual cameras on the front are located on the left side of the earpiece inside the notch. The one on left comes with wide-angle lens whereas the one of the right comes with a regular lens.

That said, according to the leaked specs, the V40 ThinQ will come with two 12 MP and one 16 MP camera at the back, and, one 8 MP and one 5 MP camera on the front. You can check out rest of the leaked specs down below.

LG V40 ThinQ Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB

GPU: Adreno 630

Operating System: Android Oreo or Android Pie

Display: 6.4-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 P-OLED display

Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.5 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 16 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) with telephoto lens, wide-angle lens, Smart CAM and LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP + 5 MP

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Quad DAC, Boombox Stereo Speaker

Battery: 3300 mAh

We should know the pricing and availability details of the LG V40 ThinQ two days later, on October 3.