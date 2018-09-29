Nokia 7.1 Plus specs revealed through TENAA website

HMD Global announced the Nokia 7 Plus back in late May this year. And now, the company is expected to announce the Nokia 7.1 Plus next month on October 4. Renders of the Nokia 7.1 Plus have already leaked online showing us what the smartphone looks like, and now, the smartphone has allegedly passed through TENAA revealing its specifications.

A Nokia smartphone that’s allegedly the Nokia 7.1 Plus has been listed on TENAA’s website with model number TA-1131. According to the TENAA listing, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.2 GHz and is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone sports a 6.18-inch display having a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. It features dual cameras – 12 MP and 13 MP – at the back, along with a 20 MP single camera on the front. Having said that, the images of Nokia 7.1 Plus listed on TENAA’s website reveal a design that’s a bit different from the render that leaked previously.

The TENAA images show the dual rear cameras stacked vertically in the center, with the fingerprint scanner below it and the flash located on the left. But, the render of Nokia 7.1 Plus that leaked over a week ago show the flash located below the dual cameras – making it look very similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

That said, the TENAA listing also reveals the phone comes in Red, Silver and Blue colors, along with a 3400 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Nokia 7.1 Plus Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 13 MP with LED flash

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Red, Silver, Blue Battery: 3400 mAh

HMD Global is expected to announce the Nokia 7.1 Plus next week on October 4 for global markets. It will probably be launched in China as Nokia X7.

