Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) – Hands-on [Images]

In this dual-camera smartphones war, Samsung has done something remarkable by adding a third camera onboard to its newly launched Galaxy A7 (2018). Perhaps, this is the first smartphone from Samsung to feature triple cameras. In addition to that, it comes with a side mounted fingerprint scanner. Take a look at our hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Specifications

6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display Software: Android 8.0 Oreo

Yes, side-mounted CPU: Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, Exynos 7885 SoC, 14nm

4 GB OR 6 GB RAM Main Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), microSD card up to 512 GB (dedicated)

GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE

Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Mini, Install Apps to Memory Card Colors: Blue, Black, Gold

3,300 mAh Price: Rs 23,990 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), Rs 28,990 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

Available for purchase through Flipkart, Samsung E-Shop and Samsung Opera House on September 27 and 28. To be available through offline stores across the country from September 29. Offers: Rs 2,000 cashback on payments through HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards

The key highlights of the phone are its Infinity Display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the tri-camera setup at the rear side. Samsung has done a fantastic job adding triple cameras to the phone, now HUAWEI P20 Pro isn’t the only smartphone with three rear cameras.

A quick look into its design, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) uses the glass back with curved edges which makes the phone look sleek and comfortable to hold. It sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of Full HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras include a 24 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP (f/2.2) + 8 MP (f/2.4) triple cameras setup at the rear side with a single LED flash. The 24 MP is the main camera while the use of the 5 MP is for depth sensing to create a bokeh effect and 8 MP is the wide angle 120-degree camera.

On the front side, there’s a 24 MP f/2.0 selfie camera with LED flash. The cameras support Live Focus, Selfie Focus, AR Emoji, Scene Optimizer, AI Beauty mode, and others.

Talking about the specs of the phone, it is powered by a Samsung Exynos 7885 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz max. The SoC is equivalent to the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 found on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and a handful of smartphones. The performance should be decent for the phone, however, you still have better options in the segment such as the POCO F1 as far as the performance is concerned.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) comes in two variants – 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage being the base variant while the top variant goes up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The price for the base variant is Rs 23,990 and Rs 28,990 for top variant.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) ships with 3,300 mAh with a charger rated 5V 1.5A. On the software front, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0 interface on top. It comes with preinstalled apps like Samsung Pay Mini, Amazon Shopping, Facebook, Prime Video and a bunch of other apps.

Fortunately, dual-VoLTE is present on the phone, the SIM tray has a dedicated microSD card slot as well. The right side has the usual power and volume keys, there’s no additional Bixby key provided on the phone. The bottom offers a micro USB port, loudspeakers, microphone (second one on top), and 3.5 mm audio jack.

Also, check our unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) down below.