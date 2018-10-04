Last week, Tecno Mobile launched three new smartphones in India – the Tecno iAir2+, Tecno Camon i2, and Tecno Camon i2x. And now today, the company has launched one more smartphone in India – the Tecno Camon iClick2 – to further expand its portfolio.

The Tecno Camon iClick2 is successor to the Camon i Click that was launched in India back in late May this year. The Camon iClick2 rocks a 6.2-inch notched display that has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Round the back, the phone features a 3D cover that should help holding the phone comfortably.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon iClick2 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC running the show that’s coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs HiOS 4.1 out-of-the-box that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone also comes with 64 GB of storage on-board, but, you do have the option to further expand the storage via microSD card.

For photography, the Camon iClick2 rocks a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and it comes packed with a 3750 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Tecno Camon iClick2 Specifications

CPU: Helio P22 octa-core processor

Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: HiOS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HiOS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture with LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture with LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh Battery: 3750 mAh

Tecno Camon iClick2 Price in India and Availability