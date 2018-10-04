Tecno Camon iClick2 launched in India with 6.2-inch notched display, dual rear cameras and 3750 mAh battery
Last week, Tecno Mobile launched three new smartphones in India – the Tecno iAir2+, Tecno Camon i2, and Tecno Camon i2x. And now today, the company has launched one more smartphone in India – the Tecno Camon iClick2 – to further expand its portfolio.
The Tecno Camon iClick2 is successor to the Camon i Click that was launched in India back in late May this year. The Camon iClick2 rocks a 6.2-inch notched display that has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Round the back, the phone features a 3D cover that should help holding the phone comfortably.
Under the hood, the Tecno Camon iClick2 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC running the show that’s coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs HiOS 4.1 out-of-the-box that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone also comes with 64 GB of storage on-board, but, you do have the option to further expand the storage via microSD card.
For photography, the Camon iClick2 rocks a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and it comes packed with a 3750 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.
Tecno Camon iClick2 Specifications
- CPU: Helio P22 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- Operating System: HiOS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture with LED flash
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh
- Battery: 3750 mAh
Tecno Camon iClick2 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹13,499
- Availability: Goes on sale in India through offline retail stores
