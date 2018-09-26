Tecno launches three new smartphones in India with AI Dual Cameras and 6.2-inch notched display, price starts at ₹8999

Tecno Mobile – a smartphone brand owned by Transsion Holdings – launched the Camon iAce and iSky2 budget smartphones in India last month. Now today, the company has launched three new budget smartphones in India, all of which come with AI-based camera features.

The three new smartphones that have been launched by Tecno Mobile in India are Tecno iAir2+, Tecno Camon i2, and Tecno Camon i2x. The specifications of all three of these smartphones are similar, and they only have minor differences in terms of processor, RAM count, internal storage and cameras.

Tecno is advertising these smartphones as “AI camera-centric smartphones” as their rear cameras come with some AI-based features like AI-based scene detection and AI-based Bokeh Mode. That said, the front cameras on all these smartphones also come with AI-based camera features like AI Soft Light and AI Beauty Mode.

All three of these smartphones come with dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. The Camon iAir2+ and Camon i2 come with 13 MP and 2 MP cameras at the back, whereas, the Camon i2x comes with 13 MP and 5 MP cameras. On the front, the Camon iAir2+ gets an 8 MP single camera, whereas the Camon i2 and i2x get 16 MP cameras.

The Camon iAir2+ and Camon i2 are both powered by MediaTek’s MTK6761 quad-core processors, whereas, the Camon i2x is powered by MTK6762 quad-core processor. The iAir2+ comes with 2 GB RAM, whereas the i2 and i2x come with 3 and 4 GB RAM respectively. On the storage front, the iAir2+ and i2 both come with 32 GB of internal storage, but the i2x comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

Having said that, what remains the same across all three of these smartphones is the 6.2-inch HD+ notched display, fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and 3750 mAh battery.

Commenting on the launch of these new smartphones, Gaurav Tikoo, CMO, TRANSSION India, said, “At TECNO, our goal has always been to bring the ‘Best Any Light’ photography and selfie experience to consumers. We are overwhelmed with the love and support received from our consumers and are committed to challenge ourselves to up the ante as far as camera-centric smartphones are concerned. Each offering from TECNO’s new series is geared up to deliver more without burning a hole in the consumer’s pocket.”

Tecno Camon iAir2+ Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek MTK6761 quad-core processor

2.0 GHz MediaTek MTK6761 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: HiOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HiOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Scene Detection, AI Bokeh and quad flash

13 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Scene Detection, AI Bokeh and quad flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone hack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone hack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Aqua Blue

Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Aqua Blue Battery: 3750 mAh

Tecno Camon iAir2+ Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹8999

₹8999 Availability: Available for purchase through 35,000+ offline stores across the country

Tecno Camon i2 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek MTK6761 quad-core processor

2.0 GHz MediaTek MTK6761 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: HiOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HiOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Scene Detection, AI Bokeh and quad flash

13 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Scene Detection, AI Bokeh and quad flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone hack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone hack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Aqua Blue

Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Aqua Blue Battery: 3750 mAh

Tecno Camon i2 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹10,499

₹10,499 Availability: Available for purchase through 35,000+ offline stores across the country

Tecno Camon i2x Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek MTK6762 quad-core processor

2.0 GHz MediaTek MTK6762 quad-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: HiOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HiOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP with AI Scene Detection, AI Bokeh and quad flash

13 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP with AI Scene Detection, AI Bokeh and quad flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone hack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone hack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Aqua Blue

Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Aqua Blue Battery: 3750 mAh

Tecno Camon i2x Price in India and Availability