Smartphone deals that can’t be missed: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2018 Offers
It’s that time of the year when e-commerce giants in India offer huge discounts on different products, especially gadgets. Well, like every year, Flipkart will be offering smartphones at discounted prices on different smartphones as a part of its Big Billion Days sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick-off from October 10 and end of October 14. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, we have compiled a list of smartphones that will be available at attractive prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Read on.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2018 Offers
|Model
|Discounted Price
|Current Price
|Where to Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|₹29,990
|₹45,990
|Click here to buy
|Honor 10 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)
|₹24,999
|₹32,999
|Click here to buy
|Moto Z2 Force
|₹17,499
|₹34,999
|Click here to buy
|Moto Z2 Play
|₹9999
|₹18,999
|Click here to buy
|Honor 9N (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage)
|₹9999
|₹11,999
|Click here to buy
|Honor 9N (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage)
|₹11,999
|₹13,999
|Click here to buy
|Honor 7A (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage)
|₹7999
|₹8999
|Click here to buy
|Samsung Galaxy On6
|₹11,990
|₹13,490
|Click here to buy
|Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)
|₹9990
|₹12,900
|Click here to buy
|Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
|₹6190
|₹7490
|Click here to buy
|Sony Xperia R1 Dual
|₹6990
|₹9490
|Click here to buy
|Lenovo K8 Plus
|₹6999
|₹11,999
|Click here to buy
|Yu Ace
|₹5499
|₹5999
|Click here to buy
|OPPO A71 (3 GB RAM)
|₹6990
|₹9499
|Click here to buy
|Intex Indie 6
|₹3999
|₹4499
|Click here to buy
|Panasonic P91
|₹2999
|₹3999
|Click here to buy
In addition to these discounts, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale also includes 10% instant discount on purchases through HDFC debit and credit cards. Needless to say, these offers will go live on October 10.
So, are you buying any of the aforementioned smartphones?