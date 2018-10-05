Mobile Phones / Tablets

Smartphone deals that can’t be missed: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2018 Offers

By Sagar Bakre
It’s that time of the year when e-commerce giants in India offer huge discounts on different products, especially gadgets. Well, like every year, Flipkart will be offering smartphones at discounted prices on different smartphones as a part of its Big Billion Days sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick-off from October 10 and end of October 14. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, we have compiled a list of smartphones that will be available at attractive prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Read on.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2018 Offers

ModelDiscounted PriceCurrent PriceWhere to Buy
Samsung Galaxy S8₹29,990₹45,990Click here to buy
Honor 10 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)₹24,999₹32,999Click here to buy
Moto Z2 Force₹17,499₹34,999Click here to buy
Moto Z2 Play₹9999₹18,999Click here to buy
Honor 9N (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage)₹9999₹11,999Click here to buy
Honor 9N (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage)₹11,999₹13,999Click here to buy
Honor 7A (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage)₹7999₹8999Click here to buy
Samsung Galaxy On6₹11,990₹13,490Click here to buy
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)₹9990₹12,900Click here to buy
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro₹6190₹7490Click here to buy
Sony Xperia R1 Dual₹6990₹9490Click here to buy
Lenovo K8 Plus₹6999₹11,999Click here to buy
Yu Ace₹5499₹5999Click here to buy
OPPO A71 (3 GB RAM)₹6990₹9499Click here to buy
Intex Indie 6₹3999₹4499Click here to buy
Panasonic P91₹2999₹3999Click here to buy

In addition to these discounts, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale also includes 10% instant discount on purchases through HDFC debit and credit cards. Needless to say, these offers will go live on October 10.

So, are you buying any of the aforementioned smartphones?