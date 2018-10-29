OnePlus 6T goes official with Snapdragon 845 SoC, Android Pie and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Over five months ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 – its flagship for 2018. And now, continuing its tradition started in 2016, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 6T — a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 6.

We have been hearing about the OnePlus 6T since mid-August, and, thanks to the leaks, there’s not much that wasn’t known already about this smartphone. But, now that the 6T is finally unveiled, we now know everything there is to about this smartphone officially.

Like the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T is also a flagship smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC, and, it comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. There’s no 64 GB storage model this time.

On the software front, the OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS which is based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android. This makes OnePlus 6T one of the first non-Google smartphones to run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

The OnePlus 6T also comes with a feature called Smart Boost that “improves app cold start speeds by up to 20 percent through storing data from frequently used apps in the phone’s RAM”.

Speaking about the design, the OnePlus 6T, like the OnePlus 6, flaunts a glass-metal construction, which means the front and back of the smartphone are covered with glass, with the side frames made out of metal. OnePlus says over 40 different manufacturing steps have gone into crafting the 3D glass back of the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T boasts a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display is covered with Gorilla Glass 6, and, it also comes with a notch up top. But, the notch on 6T is different than the notch on OnePlus 6. Unlike the OnePlus 6 that came with iPhone X-like notch, the OnePlus 6T comes with a notch having the shape of a waterdrop. This kind of notch actually provides more screen real estate, and the phone also achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 86%.

The OnePlus 6 came with a fingerprint scanner at the back, but, it’s missing from the OnePlus 6T. Well that’s because the OnePlus 6T comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner which is called ‘Screen Unlock’ by OnePlus. OnePlus says this in-display fingerprint scanner can unlock the smartphone in 0.34 seconds.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T comes with dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front that’s located inside the notch. The dual camera setup at the back includes one 16 MP camera and one 20 MP camera – both of which have f/1.7 aperture. These cameras also come with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). On the front, you get a 16 MP camera that has an aperture of f/2.0.

With the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus has also introduced a camera feature called ‘Nightscape’. OnePlus says this new feature is “perfect for capturing low-light urban environments with improved clarity, less noise, more accurate color reproduction and better dynamic range.”

Lastly, the OnePlus 6T ships with a 3700 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. The 6T also comes with Dash Charge which OnePlus now simply refers to as ‘OnePlus Fast Charge’. Oh, and yes, OnePlus has also ditched the 3.5 mm headphone jack from the OnePlus 6T. But worry not, as the company will be including a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter with the box so that you can continue using your old earphones.

Commenting on the launch of OnePlus 6T, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said, “We constantly challenge ourselves to give people the best experience possible, to do what’s right, no matter what. A great user experience means your phone needs to get out of the way and make you feel free – it has to enhance your life instead of distracting you from it. I’m so proud of what we’ve built with the OnePlus 6T, and can’t wait to see what people think when they use it.”

OnePlus 6T Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash

20 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0 Colors: Mirror Black, Midnight Black

Mirror Black, Midnight Black Battery: 3700 mAh with OnePlus Fast Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6T Price and Availability