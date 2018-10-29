TAGG Sonic Angle 1 Hands-on [Images]

TAGG, an Indian consumer electronics brand has launched its Bluetooth speaker named TAGG Sonic Angle 1 for Rs 2,499. TAGG Sonic Angle 1 connects with your Bluetooth-enabled Android or iOS smartphone as well as features AUX input for music playback.

TAGG Sonic Angle 1 Specifications

Output: 2 x 5W speakers

2 x 5W speakers Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, AUX 3.5mm, micro USB (for charging)

Bluetooth 4.2, AUX 3.5mm, micro USB (for charging) Battery: 2,200 mAh, 3.7V

2,200 mAh, 3.7V Adapter: 5V, 2A

5V, 2A Play Time: 8 hours

8 hours Charging Time: 2-3 hours

2-3 hours Talk Time: 4-51 hours

4-51 hours Standby Time: 250 hours

250 hours Price: Rs 2,499

There are two 5W loudspeakers (45mm drivers) on the front side, the speaker design isn’t 360 degrees like you see on JBLs and other premium Bluetooth speakers, but the sound quality is fairly decent.

The size is portable and easy to carry, but you cannot put inside the pocket. There are rubber paddings on the sides for durability. Adding to its design, the TAGG Sonic Angle 1 is IPX5 splash and water resistant.

There are a total of five buttons, the buttons are rubberized, but, they are not backlit nor colored which makes it difficult to determine their placement when in dark.

The audio interface has welcome sounds/animations, you need to press and hold the power button to turn on the Bluetooth speakers. It will notify you with a voice when you power on/off the speakers and pair with a Bluetooth device. The Blue light indicates power on and the Red light indicates charging.

It packs a 2,200 mAh (3.7V) non-removable battery and to charge the speakers, it supports micro USB port. The box package includes a micro USB cable and an AUX cable. The battery lasts about 8 hours for music playback, 4-5 hours for talk time, and 250 hours of standby time.

The sound quality is fair and offers good bass, the volumes are very loud, there’s no doubt the volumes will reach the other rooms. The price for the TAGG Sonic Angle 1 starts at Rs 2,499 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

Also check Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 with 6-hour battery life and built-in mic priced at Rs 1,499.