Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 launched in India with 6-hour battery life and built-in mic

Back in late June this year, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India with a price tag of ₹1499. And now, more than three months later, the company has launched one more Bluetooth speaker in India – called Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2.

The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is priced less than ₹1000 and it looks similar to the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini launched in India back in June last year with a price tag of ₹1299. The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is compact enough to fit into a pocket and light enough to carry around easily as it weighs just 54 grams.

The speaker also flaunts a “scientifically designed” parametric mesh cover and features “super-strong neodymium magnets” that Xiaomi says can offer “crystal clear sound”.

The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 has an audio frequency range of 200 Hz to 18 KHz, and, it comes packed with 480 mAh battery under the hood that Xiaomi claims to offer up to 6 hours of music playback at a volume of 80%. The battery level can be checked from the phone’s Status Bar that it’s connected to.

With that being said, the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 also comes with a built-in microphone that lets you answer incoming phone calls without accessing your phone. The speaker also comes with a button located on its top that lets you perform different functions like accepting or rejecting a phone call, controlling music playback, pairing with devices, clearing paired devices, and of course, powering the speaker on and off.

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 Specifications

Frequency Range: 200 Hz to 18 KHz

200 Hz to 18 KHz Impedance: 4‎Ω

4‎Ω Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 4.2

Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth Range: Up to 10 meters

Up to 10 meters Supported Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, SPP

A2DP, AVRCP, SPP Other: Built-in Mic, Hands-free Calling

Built-in Mic, Hands-free Calling Battery Capacity: 480 mAh Li-Ion

480 mAh Li-Ion Battery Backup: Up to 6 hours of continuous music playback at a volume of 80%

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 Price in India and Availability