Google’s Android security patch for October now available for Nexus and Pixel devices

Mountain View-based Internet giant Google rolls out Android security patch every month to make sure Android devices are secure from latest security threats and vulnerabilities. And, sticking to its monthly schedule, Google has now released the Android security patch for the month of October.

While Google has released Android security patch for the month of October, it’s only rolled out for Google’s devices like the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Pixel C. As always, Google has dropped two security patches – one is dated October 1, 2018, and the other is dated October 5, 2018.

The Google devices mentioned above are receiving the patch that’s dated October 5, 2018, whereas the patch that’s dated October 1, 2018 is something that other OEMs will most likely roll-out to their devices. The October 1, 2018 patch contains partial security string, whereas the October 5, 2018 patch contains full security string.

Having said that, the October 5 patch rolling out for Pixel devices also comes with a functional patch that addresses “functionality issues not related to the security of Pixel devices”. You can check out the different functional patches included in the October patch down below:

The October Android security patch for the aforementioned Google devices is rolling out over-the-air, and, if you haven’t got the update notification yet, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System update menu. If you still don’t get it, you can install it manually by flashing the Factory Image or OTA to your device. You can grab the files from the links given below. You can also click here and here if you want to know more about the October security patch.

Download Links: Factory Images | OTA Files